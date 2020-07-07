Ghali Na’aba, Utomi emerge leaders of NCFront Interim Steering Council

Two eminent Nigerians; a former Speaker of the National Assembly, Rt Hon Ghali Umar Na’aba and a two-time presidential candidate and founder of Lagos Business School, Prof Pat Utomi, have emerged as the joint leaders of the emergent National Consultative Front (Ncfront) to jointly lead nationwide consultations and mobilisation as well as articulate and tease out policy and strategy plan of the emerging movement slated for launching in January 2021.

The duo emerged following a high powered virtual meeting of its Interim Steering Council on Monday which had in attendance eminent national leaders of conscience who reaffirmed their commitment to launch a new political movement to save Nigeria from what they described as “the precipice of political anarchy and civil strife currently threatening our corporate existence as a people.”

The team described as a high powered policy and strategy team was set up ahead of the emergence of the new movement seized the auspices of its Monday’s convergence to revalidate membership of the Interim Steering Council to lead its ongoing nationwide consultations on the basis of the political antecedent, reputation and open commitment to the movement’s political agenda to save Nigeria.

The members of the team are Rt Hon Ghali Umar Naaba and Prof Pat Utomi as facilitators, Engr Yabagi Yusuf Sanni, Mallam Shehu Sanni, Alhaji Shettima Yerima, Comrade Isa Aremu, Prof Chidi Odinkalu, Dr Mrs Kemi George, Mallam Dr Tanko Yinusa, Prof Mrs Remi Sonaya, Mr Segun Osinowo, Dr Sam Amadi, Amb Nkoyo Toyo, Lady Funke Awolowo, HC Peter Ameh, Barr Mrs Georgina Dakpokpo, Dr Chris Ekiyor, Mr Jude Feranmi, Amb Rukaiya Muhammad, Ms Habiba Balogun, Hajia Khadijat Abdullahi and Mr Alistair Soyode.

The Facilitating Secretariat of the movement was mandated to immediately come up with a grand plan for institutionalising a formidable foundation for the ongoing political consultations and mobilisation by setting up of veritable structures for consultations in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory while rallying and harmonising the agenda and structures of all credible coalescing allies and stakeholders towards solidifying the base of the emerging movement.

Speaking on the worrisome state of Nigeria, the political coalition condemns in strong terms the tension and distraction brought on the country by the explosive factionalisation and confusion presently rocking dominant political parties and the ruling class in the country, adding that this gives credence to its resolve to provide a credible alternative political leadership for Nigeria.

The movement insisted that those who pride themselves as leaders of the country in the last 21 years of the nation’s civil rule have proved to be huge failures and a burden to the wellbeing of the Nigerian people, decrying the ongoing massacre and kidnappings in the North West, North East, Southern Kaduna, the Middle Belt, Southern part of Nigeria and the country at large by armed bandits, terrorists and insurgents, who invade and maraud communities, especially at night to inflict terror and murder on hapless residents and unsuspecting indigenes.

It called on those presently in charge of the Nigerian Federal Government, military and security apparatus to immediately wake up and do everything to stop the ongoing pogrom against the masses of our people.

The inaugural meeting of the body is expected to hold next week.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE