GGA holds youth advocacy on leadership accountability in Lagos

Femi Akinyemi
Good Governance Africa (GGA) event,

As part of efforts to promote leadership accountability through research, policy engagements, and other activities that drive positive change in all sectors, Good Governance Africa (GGA-Nigeria) is set to hold a youth advocacy event, focusing on empowering youths on a lifelong journey of commitment to ethical values, good governance, and fight against corrupt practices.

The advocacy event, billed to take place at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), on 26 June, is themed: ‘From Awareness to Action: Youth Advocates for Accountable Leadership’.

It aims to mould good character and impart life-long value of good governance practices.

While Nigeria and other African countries face pressing challenges such as a scarcity of ethical leadership and poor governance, the continent needs a new generation of leaders who prioritise the public good and promote transparency.

According to a press statement signed by the Executive Director of GGA-Nigeria, Dr. Ola Bello, the event which falls under the Youth Advocates for Good Governance (YAGG) initiative of GGA is a strategic programme aimed at equipping young Nigerians with the essential skills, knowledge and platforms to actively participate in governance, policy advocacy, and civic engagement.

“The initiative follows a structural three-phase approach (pre-implementation, implementation and post-implementation), ensuring a seamless and impactful rollout that aligns with Nigeria’s evolving socio-political landscape. Through education, mentorship, and community-driven projects, this initiative seeks to inspire and empower youth to drive positive changes in governance and policymaking,” he said.

The event will feature a thought-provoking keynote address by Adebisi Sunday Abayomi, a Professor of Entrepreneurship Hub & Strategic Management at the University of Lagos.

There will also be a panel session consisting of Oluwatoyin Atanda, the senior special assistant on establishments and training to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Adebowale Adedayo (Mr Macaroni), a Nigerian actor, comedian, and activist; Alayande Zainab, CEO – Zeinny Crafts; and Timothy Ayorinde, President, Faculty of Law, UNILAG.

The keynote speaker and panellists will share their expertise and experiences, providing valuable perspectives on accountable leadership and good governance practices in Nigeria.

