Getting to know Khris Fame the founder of Khris Collections

Khris Fame is well known to be a very successful Businessman through his impact and his investment in society and his clothing company Khris Collections.

Omeje Christian Ejike well known as Khrisfame CEO of Khris Collections is indigenous of Obukpa in Nsukka Enugu

He was born on the 13 of January 1995 in Anambra State and also graduated from the federal polytechnic Oko, Anambra State. He was the 6th child in a family of 7.

Today, Khris Fame has done things that show his wealth will last for generations. This is seen in his business tactics, investment knack and networking skills.