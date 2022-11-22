Getting to know Khris Fame the founder of Khris Collections

Entertainment
By

Khris Fame is well known to be a very successful Businessman through his impact and his investment in society and his clothing company Khris Collections.

Omeje Christian Ejike well known as Khrisfame CEO of Khris Collections is indigenous of Obukpa in Nsukka Enugu

He was born on the 13 of January 1995 in Anambra State and also graduated from the federal polytechnic Oko, Anambra State. He was the 6th child in a family of 7.

Today, Khris Fame has done things that show his wealth will last for generations. This is seen in his business tactics, investment knack and networking skills.

You might also like
Entertainment

Idris Elba to speak at ‘Fire Side Chat’ during CANEX 2022

Entertainment

My dream is to preach the Gospel to millions of people before leaving earth, says…

Entertainment

Reactions as Nkechi Blessing visits Ooni of Ife weeks after revealing interest to be…

Entertainment

Baby mama apologises after criticism for posting ‘insensitive’ picture on…

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More