Get-Rich-Quick syndrome must be tackled to address Nigeria’s insecurity challenge ― FPRO

The Force Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has identified the challenge of Get-Rich-Quick syndrome as one of the factors that must be addressed to tackle the problem of insecurity across the country.

Adejobi stated this, on Tuesday, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, while delivering the 2022 public lecture of the Federal College of Education (FCE), Osiele, Abeokuta, on the topic ‘Insecurity and Get Rich Quick Syndrome: The Implications for The Nigerian Society’.

The FPRO at the lecture which had the attendance of the State Police Commissioner, CP Lanre Bankole, and other police officers; the Provost of the College, Dr Rafiu Soleye, and other management staff and students of the institution; the Executive Secretary of Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON), Dr Yemisi Bamgbose, and other dignitaries numerous to mention, said the mindsets/mentality of the nation’s young adult must be reset to guard against the growing rate of crimes and criminalities.

He said that crimes and criminalities perpetrated by the young adults across the six geo-political zones were similar such as drug peddling; arms and ammunition dealings; kidnapping for ransom payment; cultism; internet fraud; land grabbing and ritual killing and keep rising on daily basis.

The police image maker observed that loss of moral values from the family unit; failure of the community/ traditional and religious institutions to emphasise the evil associated with crimes and criminalities are key issues responsible for young adults yearning for money without having recourse to the consequences.

He said: “Quest for wealth and luxury has led to an increase in crime and disregard for law and order in the society. It is well established that Get-Rich-Quick syndrome has permeated every facet of Nigeria Society.

“The mindset/mentality of making maximum money within the shortest period of time has subsequently birthed a whole new wave of crimes/criminalities both known and unknown to extant laws.

“The Society has lost good moral values over failures of parents to pass vies to their children and wards. The family is gradually losing its place as a foundation base for building character. Parents no longer question the source of children’s wealth/possessions. They rather pressure them to make it.

“Asides, parental failure on inculcating good moral values, the traditional/community leaders have equally failed by celebrating wealth irrespective of the source. They gave traditional titles to the highest bidder. The flamboyant lifestyles of some religious leaders are not equally helping. While the issue of peer pressure is another factor. GRQs contributed most to the insecurity situation in Nigeria.”

Adejobi also called for the review of the nation’s criminal justice system, saying that in as much as there are challenges in the laws of the country, it will be difficult for security agencies to perform optimally in executing criminal cases.