Get COVID-19 certification before reporting to camp ― Bauchi NYSC Coordinator advises 1,400 prospective Corps members deployed to the state

All the 1,400 prospective Corps members deployed to Bauchi state for the mandatory one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) service for the 2022 Batch C, Stream 1 orientation exercise have been advised to get COVID-19 certification before reporting to the camp.

Bauchi State Coordinator of the NYSC, Alhaji Namadi Abubakar made the disclosure during an interactive meeting with a selected group of Journalists in his office on Friday.

According to him, in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol, “A total of 200 persons will be allowed for registration per day. Participants are advised to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 safety measures put in place by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the NCDC”.

The Coordinator warned that “Defaulters will be sanctioned in accordance with the NYSC bye-laws and other regulations”.

According to him, prospective corps members would only be allowed into the camp after being certified COVID-19-free by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

He said that any Corps member who tested positive will be referred to the NCDC isolation centre outside the Orientation Camp for treatment.

Namadi Abubakar also said that orientation for the prospective Corps members will hold from Wednesday, October 26, to Tuesday, November 15, at the State Permanent Orientation Camp located at Wailo, in Ganjuwa Local Government Area.

He stressed that “Registration dates have been assigned to each prospective Corps member to avoid overcrowding advising the corps members to be punctual”.

He also advised them to be diligent and comply with the camping acceptable dressing code, saying that defaulters would also be sanctioned in accordance with the NYSC bye-laws.

The Coordinator added that “Corps members are advised to strictly adhere to the camp accepted dress code, either physical training kits with NYSC crested vest, khaki, trousers, jungle boots, customized stockings, face cap and belt or ceremonial dress”.

He however stressed that “Negligence of the NYSC dressing code will not be tolerated no matter who is involved”.

