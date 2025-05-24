Germany: Knife attack at Hamburg train station leaves 17 injured

A knife attack at Hamburg’s central train station on Friday, 23 May 2025, left 17 people injured, four of them critically. The incident occurred around 6 p.m. on the platform between tracks 13 and 14, near a high-speed ICE train.

The suspect, a 39-year-old German woman, was arrested at the scene without resistance. Police believe she acted alone and recovered a knife from the scene. Investigators are still working to determine a motive, with mental illness being considered a possible factor.

Emergency services responded swiftly, and the station was partially closed while forensic experts examined the area. Train services were disrupted, causing delays and diversions to long-distance routes.

Hamburg’s central station, one of Germany’s busiest, was left shaken. National railway operator Deutsche Bahn expressed deep concern, as the country grapples with yet another disturbing act of public violence.

(Sky News)

