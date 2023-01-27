Germany based diasporan cries over threat to life, property in Anambra

A Nigerian in Diaspora based in Germany, Ichie Ikechukwu Okafor, has called on Federal Government, security agencies, and well-meaning Nigerians to come to his rescue over the threat to his life, his family members and property in his country home, Anambra state.

Ichie Okechukwu Okafor, who hails from the Awkuzu community in Oyi local government area of Anambra state, while addressing Journalists at a press conference in Abuja, explained that his ordeal was orchestrated by a syndicate led by deposed Igwe of his community, Prof.Charles Anikweze, stressing that he believed he had the backing of the Anambra state government. Including security agencies in the state.

Okafor said he was wrongly accused of various crimes by Prof.Charles Anikweze and detained in the DSS facility; however, he was released after five months when the deposed Igwe and members of the syndicate could not prove the alleged crimes against him.

“A retired Polytechnic Lecturer was deposed as Igwe of Awkuzu by a court order, and the deposed Igwe believed he was a force behind his removal, started writing petitions and leveling accusations against him which led to his incarceration because of his open disagreement with societal injustice like land grabbing, nepotism which has become a norm in Awkuzu community.”

“When I was released from DSS custody, Igwe Charles Anikweze and his cohorts, with the support of those at the helm of affairs in Anambra state, made attempts on my life, family members, and property.”

Okafor, however, said he duly reported his predicament to relevant authorities both in and outside Anambra state, but no action has been taken.

Okafor further expressed fear that an attempt to oust the existing leadership structure in Awkuzu community and replace it with Anambra state government cronies could lead to a breakdown of law and order in the community resulting in electoral violence, which may scuttle the forthcoming elections.

He, therefore, called for urgent action to be taken to prevent the issue, which he described as a threat to national security and peaceful co-existence in Anambra state.

He called on security agencies to look into his case as reported and do a thorough investigation to prevent further attempts on his life and that of his family as well as damage to his property.”

“Gunmen attacked my residence in Anambra around May 2021; they razed my house and cars”. He added.





