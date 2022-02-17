German Consul General visits Henkel Ibadan plant, says more German companies ready to invest in Nigeria

The German Consul General, Dr Bernd von Münchow-Pohl, has commended Henkel for the company’s contributions towards growing the Nigerian economy, as well as for bringing the best of German quality and reliability to bear on its host communities.

He stated this during his courtesy visit to Henkel’s plant located in Ibadan on February 16, 2022.

Dr von Münchow-Pohl, Germany’s official representative in Lagos with responsibilities for the southern part of Nigeria including Oyo State, stated that Henkel has demonstrated its commitment to be a strong contributor to the Nigerian economy while supporting job creation and empowering talents with the ultimate ambition to produce for Nigerians by Nigerians.

He said that Henkel’s presence in Nigeria reinforces their belief in the potential available in the country and that the mutually beneficial relationship of the company with citizens and the business community will open up the way for more German companies to invest.

“We have seen the success of German companies in Nigeria, even with the challenging economic terrain of the country, more German companies are ready to invest with the aim to build skills and transfer knowledge that will be beneficial to the development of the country,” he asserted.

He added that more German companies are on the lookout for ways to either invest in businesses or start afresh in Nigeria as it has an attractive market with the biggest economy in Africa, and they believe that it is significant to have a strong partnership with companies in the country.

Rajat Kapur, the Managing Director of Henkel in Nigeria, thanked the Consul General for visiting their plant located in the capital city of Oyo State, as he said the company remains committed to creating sustainable value for its customers, consumers, employees, and the country as a whole.

