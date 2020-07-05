Genevieve, Omotola, others profiled in new books

Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba|Lagos

With decades of acting experiences and successful careers, popular Nollywood actresses Genevieve Nnaji, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde and other successful movie stars, business executives and musicians have been profiled in two new books by Publisher and Editor in Chief, ‘Yes International!’ Magazine, Azuh Arinze.

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde MFR is a Nigerian actress, singer, philanthropist and former model. Since her Nollywood film debut in 1995; the leading actress has appeared in 300 films, selling millions of video copies.

Genevieve Nnaji is a Nigerian actress, producer, and director. She won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in 2005, making her the first actor to win the award. In 2011, she was honoured as a Member of the Order of the Federal Republic by the Nigerian government for her contribution to Nollywood.

The success stories of both actresses are featured in the new books alongside other high-profile individuals and lessons from Azuh Arinze’s journalism career.

Azuh Arinze announced the launch of his literary pieces titled, Success Is Not Served A La Carte and Encounters – Lessons From My Journalism Career, at an exclusive virtual media event on Monday, June 29, 2020.

The first book, Success Is Not Served A La Carte, is an enlightening collection of one on one interview sessions with 30 high-profiled individuals in the country including; Christopher Kolade of Cadbury/LBS, Tony Ezenna of Orange Drugs, Anselm Madubuko of Revival Assembly, Steve Babaeko of X3M Ideas, popular footballers Kanu Nwankwo, Footballer and Austin Okocha, Film director, Tade Ogidan, veteran actors, Olu Jacobs, Pete Edochie and Dele Odule, to name a few. The book explores the success stories of these individuals, and also provides key insights into their lives.

In the foreword written by the Chairman, ThisDay Editorial Board, Olusegun Adeniyi, he described the book as a fascinating collection that would inspire and fire the imagination of its readers.

The second book, Encounters – Lessons From My Journalism Career, chronicles the experiences of the author throughout his career. Through this book, Azuh Arinze allows readers to examine 20 years worth of journalistic experience in 60 captivating chapters. By flipping through the pages of this book, readers will see how the author earned his trademark and reputation as a quintessential interviewer and journalist with an eye for details. In the words of Rev Fr Chijioke Azuawusiefe, SJ, of the University of Pennsylvania, USA, he described the book as “beautifully written, captivative, enchanting, engrossing and enriching.”

The book also highlights some of his encounters with the likes of Jim Ovia, Dele Momodu, Onyeka Onwenu, Tony Elumelu, Dora Akunyili Bianca Ojukwu, Olusegun Osoba, Rotimi Amaechi, Festus Keyamo, Gbenga Adeyinka and Julius Agwu amongst others.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Politicians Jittery As COVID-19 Deaths Spread •PDP, APC Tighten Access To Offices •Aged Lawyers, Judges Worried Too

SENIOR government officials and party chieftains are running helter-skelter to avoid being hit with COVID-19 spiraling infection and disconnecting from their political base, a Saturday Tribune survey has shown… Read Full Story

COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 454 New Cases, Total Now 27,564

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 454 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 27,564… Read Full Story

Buni-Led APC Caretaker Committee On Nationwide Consultation, Not Reconciliation ― Tinubu

National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday in Lagos, said there are no differences that needed reconciliation in the party, maintaining that what APC Caretaker Committee headed by Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, was undertaking across the country currently… Read Full Story

How Hushpuppi Plotted To Steal $124m From Premiership Club — US Govt

ARRESTED fraudster, Ramoni Olorunwa Abbas, aka Hushpuppi, on Friday, appeared in a United States court to face criminal charges, including plotting to defraud an English Premier League club to the tune of $124 million, the US Justice Department announced… Read Full Story

Why Ogunde’s Film Village Went Into Extinction —Kola Oyewo

An Associate professor in Theatre Arts, Dr. Kola Oyewo is a Nigerian actor, dramatist, and scholar and was born some 74 years ago at Oba Ile, a town in Osun State. The veteran actor shared with FEMI OGUNTAYO in this interview, his experience as an old student as well as how the film village created by the late chief Ogunde… Read Full Story

‘My Wife Slapped Me, Poured Hot Water On Me ‘Cos I Told Our Daughter To Stop Bleaching, Wearing Trousers’

“She refused that I have a say in the home. She fights me for correcting our eldest daughter who is bleaching her skin and wearing trousers. She once slapped me for beating our fourth child and at another time poured hot water on me during a scuffle… Read Full Story

Organ Harvesting Industry Booms In Lagos As Probe Deepens

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives doubled down on its probe of alleged human organ harvesting business in Nigeria and the movement of the harvested organs abroad. Officials of government were quizzed, with a promise to invite another top official, the Comptroller General of Customs, for further questioning… Read Full Story

What Afonja’s Rebellion Did To Yoruba Unity —Alaafin

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, in this interview by TUNDE BUSARI speaks on the unity of Yoruba people, why they are always in songs, and also on the subject of death in Yoruba world view… Read Full Story

Ambassador Campbell’s Curious Defence Of Buhari’s Corrupt Aso Rock Cabal

Dr. John Campbell, America’s former ambassador to Nigeria from May 2004 to July 2007, wrote a June 24 opinion article titled “Nigerian Media’s Unsubstantiated Claims that U.S. Agencies Investigating Corruption by Buhari’s Inner Circle” for the Council on Foreign Relations (where he works as a Senior Fellow for… Read Full Story

I Faked My Own Kidnap To Avoid Being Raped Again By My Uncle —21-Yr-Old Undergraduate

A few days ago, 20-year-old Patience Emmanuel Kushi, an undergraduate of the Bauchi State University, Gadau, was reported kidnapped by unknown persons. The young woman, who was living with her uncle, was said to be on her way to her father’s house when she was reportedly abducted at a location between Kafin… Read Full Story

My 89-Yr-Old Husband Throws Condoms He Used On His Girlfriends In My Face, 60-Yr-Old Wife Tells Court

A 60-year-old Zambian woman, Astridah Bwale alleged that her husband, Rodrick Mwale, 89 years old had no respect for her and that he threw used condoms in her face when he came back from having sex with… Read Full Story

I Don’t Enjoy Sxx

I do feel a very sharp pain below my abdomen any time I have sxx and I do cry a lot. Sometimes, I won’t be able to continue the s3x because of the pain. I have never enjoyed having s3x for once… Read Full Story