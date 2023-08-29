The Minister of Science, Innovation, Science, and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji, has said that existing technologies such as genetic modification, new methods of improving soil fertility, and other emerging technologies can address concerns about food security.

The Minister stated this at the 35th Annual Conference of the Biotechnology Society of Nigeria (BSN), held in Sheda, Abuja.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, James Sule, the Minister said proper application of post-harvest and agro-processing technologies as well as biofortification can address food accessibility and nutrition issues.

He charged the participants to explore ways of utilising climate-smart solutions anchored on science, technology, and innovation (STI) with the use of precision agriculture and early warning systems to increase productivity and mitigate food instability.

“Existing and emerging technologies in the field of biotechnology, such as genetic modification, methods of improving soil fertility, and irrigation, can adequately address the four dimensions of food security.

“Based on global dynamism, other emerging technologies such as synthetic biology, artificial intelligence, and tissue engineering will continue to have potential implications for the future of crop and livestock agriculture”, the Minister said.

Chief Nnaji further noted that harnessing the potential of these technologies for food security will require massive investments in research and development, human capital development, infrastructure, and knowledge flows.

“Creating an enabling environment through gender-sensitive approaches to technology development and dissemination, regional and international collaboration, as well as technology foresight and assessment, will promote innovation in agriculture”, he added.

The Minister, however, stated that the Conference is apt and timely in addressing the pressing issue of food scarcity and water availability in the country, which is in line with the recent declaration of a state of emergency in food security in Nigeria by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In his address, the Director General and CEO of Sheda Science and Technology Complex, Professor Paul Onyenekwe, said biotechnology has proven to be a catalyst for groundbreaking discoveries, revolutionising the way people approach healthcare, agriculture, and the environment.

He said this year’s conference theme, “Improving Nigeria’s economic resilience through innovative biotechnology,” resonates with the vision of the President, which our Minister has taken up the mantle to see through.





“Biotechnology, at its core, represents the harmonious blend of biology, technology, and human ingenuity. It empowers us to harness the intricate mechanisms of life to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time.

“From unravelling the mysteries of genetic diseases to engineering crops resistant to climate change, from developing novel therapies to combating global pandemics to creating sustainable solutions for a rapidly evolving planet, biotechnology holds the key to a multitude of possibilities”, he noted.

The National President of the Biotechnology Society of Nigeria (BSN), Professor Mohammed Yerima, further reiterated that the chosen theme for the conference is apt, considering the crises in the economic sector of Nigeria.

“This is particularly so because there is so much hunger in the land, life-threatening diseases are ravaging mankind, and our environment is devastated by pollution of all sorts”, he stated.

“We hope that the deliberations and recommendations of this Conference will have a significant impact on the future directions of business development, strategic alliances, partnering trends, product development opportunities, economic growth, business models, and strategies.

“We also hope that this conference will create a foundation to advance understanding of scientific issues relating to food and nutrition security, healthcare, the well-being of mankind, and a cleaner environment.

“It is one thing for our farmers to use rainwater and carbon dioxide, which are free from God, to grow food crops, but it is entirely another thing for scientists to add value to such agricultural produce”, he said.

Professor Yerima further stated that nutritional enhancement of food crops can be achieved through the deployment of modern Biotechnology.

He further noted that it is important to look at new options, principally new technologies that are beneficial to farmers and acceptable to consumers.

“Genome Editing of food crops and animals is now considered an important tool in solving many problems in the agricultural food system and health”, he added.

