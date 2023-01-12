General election: We want leaders who will take our interest as priority — Pensioners

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has prayed for the emergence of leaders across board who will priotize the interest of retirees in the country.

The NUP chairman in Ekiti State, Joel Akinola who spoke during a special prayer session for members in the new year in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Thursday explained that pensioners have been victims of myriad of challenges confronting the nation due to poor governance.

Akinola added that the union is interested in leaders who will be elected during the elections not only the presidential seat, noting that the emergence of passionate and committed leaders would have positive effects on the yearnings of the suffering pensioners in the country.

He maintained that pensioners were experiencing tough times in the hands of government at all levels and that the forthcoming election would be an avenue for the country to get it right again in terms of the dividends of democracy with selfless leaders at the helm of affairs.

Akinola said, ” We are here today to pray and start the new year offering supplications to God to rule in the affairs of men because we as pensioners are helpless and hapless.

“We want God to intervene especially as regards the forthcoming election, for Him to give us good leaders across board, not only president but governors, National Assembly and state Assembly members.

” We want leaders that are not selfish and corrupt but will have the interest of pensioners at heart and also address the security, economic and social challenges confronting the nation because these problems are affecting us as pensioners.”

Speaking on the outstanding N40 billion gratuity being owed pensioners by the Ekiti state government, the NUP chairman expressed optimism that the new governor, Biodun Oyebanji would address the situation.

He disclosed that the governor has started well with the regular payment of their entitlement especially check-up dues , adding that members were hoping the five-man committee set up by the governor on the outstanding gratuity would come up with workable solutions.

” I must say that the new governor, Biodun Oyebanji has started well going by what we have seen so far and we pray he continues in this regard, but he must ensure that competent and passionate individuals are appointed to work with him, this is key.





” We had a meeting with him last December about our concerns especially the N40 billion outstanding gratuity arrears and we are expecting the outcome of the report of committee he constituted very soon.

“So far, he has demonstrated his love for the elders who are suffering after years of working for the government and we will continue to pray for him so that he can address all issues concerning our benefits,” Akinola said.