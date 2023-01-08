General Election: Seek God’s face, Cleric urges Nigerians

The newly inducted Pastor-in-charge, Bodija-Ashi Baptist Church, Rev. Patrick Akinbode Rotimi has asked Nigerians to seek God’s face over the fast approaching general elections in the country.

Rotimi said this during the activities to commemorate his formal induction as the Pastor-in-charge of Bodija-Ashi Baptist Church, Ibadan.

Rev. Rotimi urged Nigerians to trust in God, remain courageous and be strong in the face of the current challenges in the country.

He said that this was the time to run to God, noting that it is only Him that can appoint the right kind of leader for Nigeria.

“God is in control of the affairs of man. Therefore, it is my strong belief that if we seek God’s face, God will choose the right leaders for the country that will lead us to the promise land”, he said.

Earlier, the President, Ibadan Baptist Conference, Rev. Dr. Oyekola Bamidele inducted Rotimi in the church auditorium.

He appealed the church to work in tandem with the headship of the church, adding that this guarantees fulness of God’s grace.

In his sermon titled “Kingdom of Priests”, the former Chairman, Nigerian Baptist convention, Rev. Dr. Olumide Kehinde admonished the new pastor and the congregation to walk in Obedience and himility.

Taking his text from Exodus 19, Rev. Olumide said the requirement from God is for all to obey the instructions from God, through the pastor.

He said, “The word from God is worth depending on, and being confident of. Remember, you have enjoyed Hus faithfulness before”.





He also charged Rev. Patrick to give his church revelation, and not divination.

He advised church members to be conscious of who God called them, as they begin to serve God under a new pastorate, possessing the mind of sheep, to allow them to be easily led by Rev. Rotimi through the grace and directive of God.

He described Rev. Rotimi as a Joshua, appointed to lead the Church to the appointed Canaan land, for its growth and refreshment in all ramifications.