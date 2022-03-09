Gender equity crucial to meeting development goals ― DBN

The Development Bank of Nigeria Plc (DBN) says despite the fact that gender equity is crucial to meeting development goals, reducing human suffering, and solving the biggest environmental problems, women across the world continue to suffer from gender inequality.

This, the Bank explained includes child labour, forced marriages, gender-based violence, sexist policies, as well as barriers to participation in education and employment.

The MD/CEO, Development Bank of Nigeria PLC, Mr Tony Okpanachi stated this in his opening address at the International Women’s Day celebration in Abuja on Wednesday.

“While gender equity is crucial to meeting development goals, reducing human suffering, and solving our biggest environmental problems, women across the world continue to suffer from gender inequality, including child labour, forced marriages, gender-based violence, sexist policies, as well as barriers to participation in education and employment. These are realities that still stare at us today.

“What are these biases you would ask! They include stereotypes like, Women Can’t Be Leaders; Women Are Irrational; Women Can’t Handle Huge Responsibilities and many more. That’s what they are; and for a society to make progress, we must challenge these preconceived notions.

“As Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Development Bank of Nigeria Plc, I am privileged to lead a team that is deliberately breaking these biases. This is anchored on the appreciation and recognition of the strategic role women play as reliable builders of micro, small, and medium scale enterprises, a segment we are mandated to provide funding to,” said Okpanachi.

He urged women to be aware of the unintended consequence of this new level of openness and embrace it with optimism instead of fear, while it is admirable that they are now challenging these biases, especially in the workplace.

He said “according to an article written by an Author and Consultant, Stephen Frost on the Think Global People platform, it has been found that less than a third of employees can recognize bias when they see it.

“This makes it harder for women to be hired and promoted, and more difficult for companies to level the playing field. Whether deliberate or unconscious, the bias makes it difficult for women to move ahead”.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of DBN asserted that “in Nigeria today, I dare say that women are still disadvantaged due to limited access to education, which has a ripple effect on earning power and economic opportunities, but we at DBN believe that: “It’s time to change the narrative for women. It’s time to ensure equal boardroom representation, gender balance in public decision-making bodies, and improved life chances for all women”.

He noted that without gender equality today, a sustainable future, and an equal future remains beyond the reach of the people, and stressed: “I hope that the conversations we are going to have today will empower more women to achieve more”.

