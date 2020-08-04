Gender equality must be at the heart of energy transition — Damilola Ogunbiyi

Damilola Ogunbiyi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) has said that gender equality must be at the heart of energy transition, therefore women’s full participation in sustainable energy solutions at every level must be enhanced.

Ogunbiyi made the remark in an interview with the German Beam Magazine.

Ogunbiyi, the Special Representative for Sustainable Energy for All and Co-Chair of United Nations-Energy, said, “Closing current energy access gaps in just ten years requires significant amounts of capital for electricity – for both centralized and distributed solutions – and clean cooking infrastructure.

“So far, this capital is not flowing at the speed or scale it needs to be. We also know that energy access is gendered, and SEforALL is committed to promoting the inclusion of women and the poorest people in society to help secure a just energy transition that leaves no one behind.

“Our latest report, Energy Safety Nets: Using Social Assistance Mechanisms to Close Affordability Gaps for the Poor, is a good example of the intersection of energy policy and social assistance coming together to create more inclusive results and help protect poor, vulnerable, and marginalized people.

“To ensure we continue to make faster inclusive progress, we must focus on enhancing and extending the provision of sustainable modern energy to the most vulnerable in society who will not be reached by business-as-usual approaches, and we must incorporate gender equality at the heart of the energy transition by enhancing women’s full participation in sustainable energy solutions at every level.”

She added that, “As the world faces evolving challenges, this is a really important time for the energy sector and a moment when we need the commitment, talent, and enthusiasm of young female leaders to help move us forward.”

