Gender-based violence: Platform Capital and Diatom Impact launch HEART Initiative

Against the backdrop of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), an international campaign to challenge violence against women and girls, Platform Capital and Diatom Impact have announced the launch of the HEART Initiative, a fund that provides victims of gender-based violence with the support they need to transition into independence.

During the lockdown, GBV has increased by 20 per cent worldwide. As COVID-19 ravages economies and societies across the world, women who are forced to stay at home with their abusive partners suffer. The UN Population Fund (UNFPA) predicted that an estimated 15 million cases of intimate partner violence could occur within 6 months of the lockdown.

Nigeria was not exempted. In Lagos, where the coronavirus impacted the most people in Nigeria, recorded a 50 per cent increase in domestic and sexual violence reported cases. The Minister for Women’s Affairs and Social Development, Pauline Tallen, reported that there were 3,600 rape cases recorded during the lockdown. Overall, there are approximately 2.58 million women in Nigeria in need of protection from GBV, according to the UN.

In August 2020, Platform Capital Group donated N5 million to the Olamide Alli Trust Fund set up by AGS Tribe. Olamide, who was brutally murdered by her fiancé, left behind two young sons, aged 7 and 3. Platform’s donation will ensure that her children remain in school up to the tertiary level.

The HEART Initiative is an extension of this work. In the spirit of the Olamide Alli Trust Fund, Platform Capital Group has committed NGN100 million to provide more support to women experiencing domestic violence. The Fund provides direct financial assistance to women seeking refuge from domestic violence and sexual abuse. Funds are used to offset major costs that would otherwise have forced the abused into depending on her abuser for financial support, including rent, children’s’ tuition, and emergency services. Additionally, women in dire need will receive a stipend for up to 6 months to cover food and transportation. The HEART Initiative aims to work with beneficiaries toward absolute freedom from physical, sexual, and emotional abuse and exploitation.

Dr Akintoye Akindele, Founder, Platform Capital Group said, “Violence in relationships is a sign of a broken society and this must be rooted out at all costs. To help propagate this, Platform Capital and Diatom Impact are announcing the HEART initiative, a fund that we have set up to help victims of domestic violence transit and re-build their lives..”

Dr Anna Bethune, Director of Impact and Research said, “We know why women who have been abused in their relationships choose to stay. In many cases, it is because they do not feel economically empowered to leave. Despite the psychological and emotional trauma that they have experienced, they need to ensure that they and their children can eat and have shelter. The HEART Initiative exists to give them back that choice.”

