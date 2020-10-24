Gen Oluwole Rotimi, Bose Adedibu, Dawodu, others pay tributes to Oyediran

Retired General Oluwole Rotimi, wife of renowned late Ibadan political chieftain, Alhaja Bosede Adedibu and other eminent personalities, on Saturday described the chairman, African Newspapers of Nigeria (ANN) Plc, publisher of the Tribune titles, Late Reverend (Mrs) Omotola Oyediran as a distinguished Nigerian, who exhibited hardwork, humility and kindness to the needy.

In their separate condolence messages to the deceased, they charged Nigerians to emulate her virtues, with a view to making the society better.

They maintained that her death had shown the need for all and sundry to live exemplary life by contributing meaningfully to human capacity development as a lasting legacy.

In his tribute, General Rotimi simply stated “may her soul rest in peace to peace, while Adedibu’s wife said “mummy we love you, but God loves you most. Continue to rest in the bossom of the Almighty God.”

Describing late Oyediran as kind woman, who showed love and care to the downtrodden in the society, Professor and Professor (Mrs) F.A. Dawodu averred that “we thank God for your life. You were loving and caring. You will be greatly missed. May God grant you eternal rest.”

Another sympathiser, Mrs Ranti Olurin said “her death came to me as a shocking news. Grandma, like I used to call you, rest in perfect peace. God loves you and took you away. We thank God for your life, because you have touched many lives.”

