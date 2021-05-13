Gen Dogonyaro’s death a great loss ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the death of the former Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Joshua Dogonyaro as “a great loss not only to the Nigerian military but also to the country because of his patriotic sacrifices in defence of its unity and territorial integrity.”

According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), the president added: “The death of Dogonyaro comes as a great shock to me because as a soldier, I know what it means to lose such an officer and a gentleman who gave his best in the service of the country.”

The statement noted that as a thoroughbred soldier who had professionally distinguished himself in the course of his military career, the president noted that “laying down one’s life for the country is one of the greatest sacrifices any citizen can make to his country. General Dogonyaro’s incalculable contributions will be remembered for years to come.”

President Buhari also extended deepest condolences to the government and people of Plateau State on the passing of “this legendary general.”

He prayed Almighty God to bless the soul of the departed and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… Gen Dogonyaro’s death a great loss

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… Gen Dogonyaro’s death a great loss