Former President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, on his birthday, describing him as the “true father of democracy.”

His message was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by his former special assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu.

It revealed that Buhari spoke with the former military leader over the phone, affirming that Abdulsalami connected the country to its root and led it forward to the restoration of democracy.

The statement reads “Former President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday greeted Abdulsalami Abubakar, his predecessor in office on his birthday calling him the true father of the Fourth Republic and Nigeria’s modern-day democracy.

“In a telephone call to the country’s last military Head of State, President Buhari described General Abdulsalami as someone who had connected the country to its roots and led it forward in the restoration of democracy as a form of government.

“He said under his farsighted leadership, Nigeria emerged as a continental power and he, General Abdulsalami has distinguished himself as a global leader.

“Muhammadu Buhari said all this had been achieved under Abdulsalami because of his decisive leadership and the unwavering commitment to the peace and well-being of the country and its people.

“I wish him good health and a long life,” said the former President.

