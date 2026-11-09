GehGeh to Tinubu: ‘You can’t lead Nigeria; go and learn from Obasanjo’

Financial commentator and social media personality, Gehgeh, has advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu against seeking re-election in 2027, declaring that he has nothing more to offer Nigerians.

Gehgeh made the remarks in a video in which he criticised Tinubu’s leadership, dismissed former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar’s presidential ambition and declared support for Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 general election.

Addressing the President, Gehgeh described him as a father figure but urged him to learn from former President Olusegun Obasanjo, whom he said had moved on to farming after leaving office.

“Tinubu, you’re like a father figure to me, let me advise you like a father and son. Sir, you can’t lead Nigeria, go and learn from Obasanjo. He’s now a farmer, learn from him. Leave Nigerians alone, you don old,” he said.

He also accused Tinubu of being unavailable when Nigerians needed leadership, alleging that the President frequently travelled abroad while citizens grappled with economic hardship.

Describing Tinubu’s leadership style, Gehgeh said the President appeared more concerned with pictures and videos than addressing pressing national challenges.

“The president we have in Nigeria is a president of ‘let me see what I can do’,” he said.

He further insisted that Tinubu should complete his first four-year term and leave office without seeking another mandate.

“Tinubu, you rule for four years, nothing more you can give, leave there,” he added.

Turning to Atiku, Gehgeh argued that Nigerians had already experienced his leadership when he served as vice-president under Obasanjo between 1999 and 2007.

“We don test Atiku before, he be vice president, we don’t want again, there’s nothing to rule again,” he said.

On Obi, the former Anambra State governor and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Gehgeh described him as an “online president” but said he would still prefer to vote for him rather than Tinubu or Atiku.

“Peter Obi, you be online president and an online president cannot win in Nigeria, but I rather vote for an online president than to vote for a settings president,” he said.

Gehgeh urged Nigerians to give Obi an opportunity to lead the country, describing the 2027 election as his last chance to secure the presidency.

He also threatened to relocate to Ghana if Obi failed to win the election.

“Obi come and rule Nigeria, is your turn to rule and this is the last chance. And if Obi no win, nothing concern me with Nigeria again. Am using this opportunity to call on travel agents ahead, prepare my visa if Obi no win, am going to Ghana,” he added.