Business

GCR upgrades Jaiz Bank to BBB (NG), cites strong growth

Joseph Inokotong
New Jaiz Bank logo

Jaiz Bank Plc, Nigeria’s pioneer non-interest bank, has received an upgrade from GCR Ratings, which has raised the bank’s national scale long-term issuer rating from BBB-(NG) to BBB (NG), with the outlook revised from positive to stable.

Announcing the development, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Jaiz Bank, Dr Haruna Musa, reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to building a resilient financial institution that contributes meaningfully to Nigeria’s economic growth.

Musa stated: “We are pleased to announce that GCR Ratings has upgraded Jaiz Bank Plc’s national scale long-term issuer rating from BBB-(NG) to BBB(NG). This milestone reaffirms our focus on deepening financial inclusion, driving innovation, and upholding the principles of ethical, Shariah-compliant banking.”

He further noted that the upgrade reflects Jaiz Bank’s strong financial performance, robust risk management practices, and steady progress in strengthening its balance sheet and profitability.

“The recognition consolidates Jaiz Bank’s leadership as Nigeria’s pioneer non-interest bank. We remain committed to creating sustainable value for all stakeholders and contributing to the growth of the Nigerian economy,” he said.

Musa also expressed gratitude to the Bank’s Board, Management, Staff, Customers, Regulators, and Stakeholders for their unwavering trust and support in achieving this important milestone.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article CITAD delegation to CAN, Kano State chapter. CITAD urges religious leaders to join fight against SGBV
Next Article Coalition: Obi has our backing - Otti/Usman-led LP, Obi's VP offer, Obi should reject VP slot Peter Obi embarks on three-day tour to US, shares insights

Frontpage Today

Welcome

Install
×
PWA Add to Home Icon

Install this Tribune Online on your iPhone PWA Add to Home Banner and then Add to Home Screen

×