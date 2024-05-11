Speaking at the ceremony marking the monarch’s 90th birthday at the Olabisi Onabanjo University in Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, Tinubu praised Awujale’s commitment to education and his role in advocating for democracy during the country’s struggle from 1993 to 1999.

“We are celebrating courage, dignity, honour, and a life wholly committed to duty and service,” Tinubu said, acknowledging the pivotal role played by Oba Adetona in the country’s democratic journey. “He stood his ground and confronted injustice and oppression… If democracy is blossoming today, it is because patriarchs like Oba Adetona stood firmly on the side of the people.”

“To ensure the knowledge production and intellectual output of the post-graduate school benefit the entire country, NIPSS will take over the running and management of Oba Sikiru Adetona School of Governance Studies,” he added.

President Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, lauded Oba’s longstanding dedication to service and his transcendental status throughout his 64-year reign.