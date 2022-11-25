GBV: Edo Govt secures 39 Convictions, reaffirms zero tolerance for Rape, others

The Edo State commissioner for Youths and Gender Issues, Barrister Adaze Andrew Emwanta, on Friday said the State government has secured the conviction of 39 persons over Gender Based Violence (GBV), while over 200 cases are still pending in court.

Emwanta, made the declaration in Benin City during a rally to commemorate this year’s ‘International day for the elimination of violence against women, tagged “Unite Activism To End Violence Against Women And Girls”

He said Edo which according to him is the only state with a Sex Offenders Register in Nigeria do not tolerate any form of gender-based violence.

He said: “The Executive Arm of the state government has done its part by sponsoring the bill against gender-based violence and the legislature, which is the second estate of the realm, has done its own by passing it into law.

“The third estate of the realm, which is the judiciary, has also tried by convicting about 39 offenders. We are here to tell journalists that as the fourth estate of the realm, we are partners in making Edo State free from any form of gender-based violence.

“There is also the Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) which is a one-stop Centre for responding to Survivors of GBV, through the provision of medical services, police services, psychosocial support/counselling and legal services.” He said.

Earlier, Mrs. Joy Ihensekhien, a Director in the state Ministry of Youths and Gender Issues said the 16-Day ”Activism To End Violence Against Women And Girls”, is to reinstate that the Edo government do not tolerate any gender violence.

