Gbenga Hashim meets Gov Muftwang, commiserates with families of recent Plateau attack

… visit a gesture of goodwill and solidarity ahead of the event, says Muftwang

Ahead of the Middle Belt Worship Convention coming up in Jos, the Plateau State capital, Jos, organised by the Covenant Altar of Worship, a former presidential candidate, Dr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has paid a courtesy call to Governor Caleb Muftwang of Plateau State over recent attacks in the state.

It would be recalled that the governor played host to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Church (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, who was in Jos recently for a similar activity of the church.

Olawepo-Hashim prayed for the restoration of peace in Plateau, a once-thriving hub of the hospitality industry and agriculture.

The politician expressed confidence that God is set to do great and mighty things in the state and Nigeria, hence the need for the people to return to Him in worship.

He noted that the convention promises to be a significant event, promoting spiritual growth, unity, and faith in the Middle Belt region, while extending an invitation to the state government to participate in the worship convention to intercede on behalf of the state and Nigeria.

On his part, the governor expressed gratitude to Dr Olawepo-Hashim for organising the convention and the visit to him, describing it as a gesture of goodwill and solidarity ahead of the event.

He was accompanied by the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Dr Chris Hassan; former Minority Leader in the Senate Senator Simon Mwatkwom; Senator Napoleon Bali; deputy chairman Wase Local Government Area, Hon Natip Padur; former Youth CAN in Plateau, Mr Ezekiel Dumfa and Mr Dan Qada, Special Adviser to the governor on Middle Belt and Ethnic Nationalities.

The politician also used the opportunity to condole with the families of people who lost their loved ones during the recent attacks in Plateau.

On the governor’s team during the visit were: Honourable Samuel Jatau, Secretary to the Plateau State Government; Honourable Jerry Satmark; Chief of Staff in the Government House and Honourable Yari Kumchi.



The governor and Olawepo-Hashim later had a short, closed-door meeting.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE