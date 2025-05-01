Gbenga Daniel, Pauline Tallen, Niger Delta leaders eulogise Edwin Clark

Eminent Nigerians, including The Patriots, former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Gbenga Daniel, former Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, socio-cultural organisations, and Niger Delta leaders, paid glowing tributes to the late elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, on Thursday. The late Niger Delta leader and co-founder of PANDEF passed away in February at the age of 97.

At an event tagged A Day of Tributes for Chief (Senator) Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, held at the Sheraton Hotels and Towers, Lagos, they described the deceased Niger Delta leader as a dependable fighter for the oppressed and the marginalised, a lover of education, and an irreplaceable national leader.

Pa Clark understands human nature – The Patriots In its remarks, a group of prominent Nigerians, The Patriots, described the deceased as a democrat and a man who understood human nature. Represented by Elder Solomon Asemota, SAN, The Patriots also described the late Niger Delta leader as a fearless critic of the government.

He said, “He has a large following. He was a critic of the government. He was a better politician who would disagree with you and make up when necessary. Without him, the University of Benin (UNIBEN) would never have existed. The people didn’t want UNIBEN, but he stood his ground and ensured it was established. He also founded his own university. I was fortunate to know him.”

He was never afraid to stand alone – Gbenga Daniel Former Governor of Ogun State and Senator representing Ogun East, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, remarked that the late nonagenarian was never afraid to stand alone.

According to Daniel, Pa Clark was a staunch fighter for the rights of the Niger Delta people and never feared standing alone in the face of injustice.

He added, “Pa Clark was a father to all of us. He did a lot to provide us with guidance and strengthen us when we felt weak. The last of the Titans has finally gone. He was a prominent Nigerian nationalist and Ijaw leader. He was a statesman and a staunch advocate for the rights of the Niger Delta. He stood for unity and justice and was renowned for defending the rights of the Niger Delta people. His outspoken nature earned him respect across Nigeria. He was a philanthropist. He was never afraid to stand alone in the face of injustice.”

He was passionate about federalism and resource control – Ohaneze Ndigbo President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Senator Azuta Mbata, eulogised the late Ijaw leader as a patriot who was passionate about federalism and resource control.

Mbata, who was represented by Emeka Ugwu-Oju at the event, further stated that the late Niger Delta leader was committed to nation-building.

He said, “He was passionate about federalism and resource control. He was a very courageous person. He will be remembered for the many things he stood for.”

Pa Clark was a national patriot – Niger Delta activist, Evah Niger Delta activist, Comrade Joseph Evah, disclosed that Pa Clark was not just a Niger Delta patriot but a national patriot.

To honour the memory of the late Ijaw leader, Evah pledged the Niger Delta’s commitment to national unity while also describing the deceased politician as one of the landlords of Lagos.

He added, “We thank you for this wonderful idea of organising these tributes. He began his appointment in Lagos under General Yakubu Gowon. He was one of the landlords here in Apapa, so he was a Lagos man. Today, Clark is recognised as a Nigerian patriot and not just a Niger Delta patriot. Therefore, because of Pa Edwin Clark, we will continue to work for the unity of Nigeria. We will not break the country. We will not do anything that will affect the unity of the nation.”

He was a spokesman for marginalised minorities – Pauline Tallen Former Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, said Pa Clark would be remembered as the spokesman for the marginalised and the minority in the Middle Belt.

She said, “I stand here as a very proud daughter of Pa Edwin Clark. He fought against injustice and was a spokesperson for the marginalised. He spoke for the minority in the Middle Belt. I share in this moment of great loss. He fought and ended well, speaking truth to power. We are not mourning, we are celebrating him because he lives on. We thank God for his life, and we know he is resting in the Lord.”

Pa Clark served his generation well – Ituah Ighodalo In his sermon, Senior Pastor of Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, noted that Clark served his generation well, and his name would never be destroyed.

Ighodalo said, “Do your best in what you can do while you are able to do it, as Clark did. Life is not worth living if you don’t fulfil God’s will. It is better than money, position, power, possession, and material gain.”

Structure, not corruption, is Nigeria’s problem – Princewill Earlier in his lecture, titled True Federalism and Resource Control in Nigeria, lawyer and politician Prince Fafaa Dan Princewill identified structure as Nigeria’s problem, rather than corruption and bad governance.

He opined that every Nigerian is a victim of Nigeria.

He said, “The structure is the problem of Nigeria and not corruption, incompetence, or bad governance. The idea of restructuring is not a political issue but a natural way of organising the country. You cannot use one structure for all the groups in Nigeria. The idea of resource control started when individuals were given oil blocs, but no individual from the Niger Delta was qualified to be given one. The rule of Nigerian politics determines the kind of politicians we have. Nigeria is not working—everybody agrees on that. Every Nigerian, including former presidents, has been a victim of Nigeria. Obasanjo has been to prison. Nigeria has happened to him. Nigeria has also happened to T.Y. Danjuma, and that’s why he said what he said. If things are not working, then we have to go back to the root.

“So basically, I want to leave you with the understanding that Pa Clark didn’t fight for nothing—he fought for what plagued Nigeria. The Patriots fight for things that are truly valuable for Nigerians.”

The event featured a documentary on the life, times, and legacy of the elder statesman, as well as lectures, musical ministrations, and goodwill messages from family members, friends, and associates.

