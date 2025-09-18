Gbenga Daniel: Ogun govt clarifies ‘suspend work order’ on Sagamu road rehabilitation

The Ogun State Government has cleared the air over a news report that it stopped the rehabilitation of a road project in Sagamu facilitated by Senator Gbenga Daniel.

The road project, Paddy-Arikawe Oye Igbimo, Tribune Online learnt, was said to have been approved in the 2024 budget and awarded by the Presidency to Minim and Tonye Nigeria Limited.

The Special Adviser on Media and Strategy to Governor Abiodun, Hon Kayode Akinmade, in a statement, described the news item as an egregious falsehood aimed at settling political scores with the facilitator of the project.

The governor’s aide said the contractor of the project was only asked to follow due process and apply for permission from the government because the road in question is a state road.

According to the statement, having discovered a contractor working on the road, which was earlier scheduled for repairs by Governor Abiodun, the state government asked the contractor to apply for permission, stating the scope of work expected to be done, which would enable the state government to take the road off its schedule.

The state government, therefore, challenged the purveyors of the news to publish anything legally wrong with the letter signed by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Engr. Dr Yusuf L.O., directing the contractor to suspend operations because the necessary permit/clearance was not obtained from the State Government before commencement.

The statement noted that no one can carry out any repair work on a road without obtaining the necessary permission, which is why a state government intent on repairing any federal road must first obtain the Federal Government’s permission.

“Nigerians will recall that for a long time, the Ogun State Government could not carry out any repair works on federal roads like the Abeokuta-Sango Ota road because the then Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, SAN, refused to give the state permission. In their utter ignorance, the authors of the fake news claimed that the Federal Government had approved the construction of a road belonging to Ogun State.

“If not for outright mischief carried out on behalf of their drowning principal, how can anyone equate asking a contractor to obtain necessary approval before working on a state road to stopping the project because of alleged political hostility? How do you work on a state road, indeed any road, without obtaining the necessary approval?”

The statement asked Nigerians to note that in a letter dated 1 February 2025, a former federal lawmaker, Hon Adewunmi Onanuga, sought permission to start construction work on four rural roads, namely Sokanmade Road, Ewuga; Oko and Ada Road, Simawa; Itamaro to Ilara Road; Alhaja Ogunsanya Street, Irolu, among other projects.

This, the statement said, is the normal route to take.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE