GbaramatuVoice awards: Gov Wike emerges Niger Delta man of the year

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers has been selected “Man of the Year 2020 Award by GbaramatuVoice, a multi-media organisation in the Niger Delta, for his efforts toward the development of the region.

Mr Jacob Abai, the Publisher of GbaramatuVoice, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday.

Abai said that Wike’s emergence was as a result of “a critical assessment of an independent poll conducted by the newspaper across the Niger Delta region with over 100 shortlisted for the Niger Delta man of the year award.”

“After strenuous scrutiny by members of the public, especially Niger Deltans, over 1,000 persons were nominated for the different awards of which the nominees were toughly sieved,” he said.

According to him, the Fifth GbaramatuVoice Lectures/Awards will hold at the Presidential Hotel, Port Harcourt, between Sept. 29 and Sept. 30.

“It was a herculean task to come to the point that Governor Wike of Rivers State was chosen for the Niger Delta Man of the Year by members of the public.

“The public agreed that Wike deserves the award given his selfless and fearless efforts for the emancipation and development of the Niger Delta at a time like this when supposed leaders in the Niger Delta seemed cowed to speak out,” he said.

Abai said that Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta won the Niger Delta Best Governor of the Year (Skill/Human Capital Mobility) Award, while Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa emerged Niger Delta Man of the Moment.

According to him, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, the Deputy Senate President, emerged as Niger Delta Senator/Politician of the Year.

Dr Joi Bariyimebe Nunieh, a former Acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission ( (NDDC), emerged as Niger Delta Woman of the Year.

‘’Niger Delta Most Outstanding Minister of the Year is Chief Timipre Sylva, the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, while Niger Delta Philanthropist of the Year is Chief Kenneth Bramor, the CEO of Clintwealth Limited.

“Niger Delta Best Deputy Governor of the Year (Most Inspiring, Grass rooted and Community Based) is Barrister Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, the Deputy Governor of Delta State.

“Niger Delta Most Outstanding Humanitarian Personality of the Year is Barrister Timipre Wolo, the CEO of TFN Energy Limited, ‘’ he said.

The GbaramatuVoice publisher said, Barr. Julie Okah-Donli, the Director-General of National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), emerged Niger Delta Most Innovative Woman of the Year.

“Niger Delta Lifetime Achievement Award winners are HRM Pere S.P. Luke (JP), Pere of Akugbene-Mein Kingdom, HRM Joseph Timiyan JP, Ebenanaowei of Ogulagha kingdom, Delta State, HRM King Alfred Diete-Spiff, Amayanabo of Tuon Brass.

“Others are HRM King Edmund Daukoru (ARMS, PhD, FIC, CON) Mingi XII, Amayanabo of Nembe kingdom, HRM King Ateke Michael Tom, Amayanabo of Okochiri kingdom, High Chief Codspower Gbenekama JP, Fiyewei of Gbaramatu kingdom and Ambassador, Chief Desmond Akawor, Chairman, PDP Rivers State.

“Niger Delta COVID-19 Community Hero is Mrs Nice Toboulayefa Aleruchi Alamieyeseigha, President General/founder of Esther Nice-Alamieyeseigha Rescue Initiative (NEARI)/Nice-Esther for all Foundation (NEFAF).

“Niger Delta Most Outstanding Local Government Chairman of the Year is Hon. Rowland Sekibo, Akuku Toru, Rivers State,’’ he said.

Abai said that Sir Geofrey Tare Pondi, the Founder, Geofrey Pondi Book Club Niger Delta bagged Most Outstanding Youth Leader of The Year.

According to him, Niger Delta Youth/Community Leader of the Year award is Comrade Jonathan Lokpobiri, GMD, Orrion Trust Group.

“Niger Delta Institution of the Year is Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko, while Niger Delta Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) of the Year (Peace and Community Development) is Stakeholders Democracy Network (SDN).

“Niger Delta Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) of the Year (Women Empowerment) is 05 Initiative Foundation.

Abai said that Hon. Wilson Ayakpo Dauyegha, a member, representing Ekeremor Constituency II, Bayelsa State House of Assembly, emerged Niger Delta Lawmaker of the Year (State).

“Niger Delta Lawmaker of The Year (Federal) (Peace Builder and Reconciliation) award goes to Chief Thomas Ereyitomi, while Niger Delta Media Icon is Ibiba Don Pedro.

“Showbiz Man of the Year is Chief Azaiye Piniki, the CEO of Pinaza Records.

“Niger Delta Community Service Award goes to Comrade Jude Ukori, Chairman, Egbema-Gbaramatu Communities Development Foundation (EGCDF), while Comrade Austin Ozobo emerged the Niger Delta Activist of the Year,’’ he said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE