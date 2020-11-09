Gbara community asks Lagos government to save them from land grabbers

Concerned landlords and residents of Gbara Community in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State have called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to intervene and save them from the activities of landgrabbers and unprecedented encroachment in front of our buildings without consent.

The community lamented that the conduct of some people who seem to have the backing of government officials is causing trouble within the community and is encouraging the invasion of miscreants and causing unrest.

They alleged further that there had been previous disagreements between residents based on the issue since 2011, adding that the issue was taken to Ilasan Police Station and the former Bale of Gbara, Mudashiru Goriola Lawal, called for settlement following an instruction from him that no one should tamper or trespass on peoples land in the community.

However, the community said they received a Contravention Notice which stated that, “I have instructions to inform you that the entire stretch of land under powerline and canal setbacks in the state belongs to the state government and has been dedicated and earmarked for the development of mechanic villages and infrastructural facilities by the ministry of transportation.”

According to them, the notice also added that “upon inspection of the land recently, it was discovered that a structure not approved by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation has sprung up in contravention of the usage to the land was earmarked for by you. Therefore, you are requested to bring all the documents in support of your allocation to the undersigned on service of this notice.

“In view of the above, you have contravened the provision and guidelines for mechanic workshops usage hence you are hereby given fourteen (14) days notice to quit and remove all the structures erected on the above mentioned forth with the signed by Engr. O.M Ojowuro for Permanent Secretary.”

The community questioned the authenticity of the letter but said they are open to reach an understanding with the government on the property, because the association believes that government doesn’t encroach on other people’s lands without proper dialogue, agreement and negotiations.

Chief Mrs Afusat Abimbola Hassan Lawal, the secretary of the landlord’s association, on behalf of others reiterated that the landlords are the bonafide owners of the land laying and situated at Gbara Community along Epe Express road the front-view measuring one acre which they purchased in 1971/1972 from the Elegushi Family/Gbara family after which individuals commenced building mostly for residential and religious purpose.

They asked the government to intervene and stop government agencies from taking the law into their hands without unnecessary interference that may result into break down of law and order.

