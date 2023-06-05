All Progressives Congress (APC) Professionals Council, a group within the ruling party, has congratulated the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, on his appointment as Chief of Staff (CoS) to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing his appointment as well-deserved, owing to his 20 years legislative experience and effective representation in the lower chamber.

Gbajabiamila, who got elected into the House of Representatives in 2003 to represent Surulere Federal Constituency of Lagos State, and became the Speaker in 2019, was appointed the CoS to President Tinubu last Saturday.

APC Professional Council said this on Monday in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos by its National Secretary, Ekundayo Decker, pointing out that Gbajabiamila’s eye for probity and paying attention to details stands him out and makes him a perfect fit for the job.

According to APC chieftain, such qualities in Gbajabiamila have been instrumental in driving positive change and advancing the interests of the country, saying that as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, he was an inspiring example of leadership, guiding others to achieve remarkable milestones.

The Council, while congratulating the House of Representatives Speaker, Gbajabiamila on his new assignment in national service, said it had no doubt that he would bring the same level of dedication, integrity, and astute decision-making to his new role, forging meaningful partnerships that would shape policies and drive progress at the highest level of government.

