Former Aide to the Chief of Staff to the President, Dr Seun Bosede Osamaye, has donated a 200-seater e-library furnished and donated to the School of Languages at Adeyemi Federal University of Education (AFUED) in Ondo City, Ondo State.

Osamaye, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state who donated the library to her alma mater, said the initiative is aimed at improving the standard of education at the university.

Speaking at the commissioning of the library held on Thursday, December 14, 2023, the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, commended the donor, describing her as a worthy leader with human-milk kindness, whose positive disposition cuts across all segments of humanity.

Stressing the importance of situating the ultra-modern library in an academic environment, the minister said the facility will go a long way towards aiding the knowledge of students in their firm quest to become educated in life.

The minister, who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Academics of AFUED, Prof. Taiwo Amos, urged spirited individuals to emulate Osamaye by giving back to their alma mata, urging the students and staff to make good use of the modern facility.

The former provost of the institution, Prof. Adeyemi Idowu, extolled the virtues of Osamaye, saying “The initiative is a wake-up call to other Nigerians to raise the banner of education.”

He, however, called for proper maintenance of the library, describing the initiative as the first of its kind and urging the students to carry out all activities in the facility painstakingly.

“This initiative stands as the inaugural project following the official declaration of this institution as a fully-fledged university. I am genuinely impressed and find it challenging to express sufficient appreciation for this well-considered endeavour.

This woman has brought smiles to the staff and students of this great institution, and the impact will not only be felt by the academic community but by the whole Ondo community and its environment.”

Earlier in her address, the donor, Dr Seun Bosede Osamaye, who is an alumnus of the institution and renowned educationist, lamented the decadence and unwillingness of students to imbibe the culture of reading.

Osamaye said, “In my capacity as an ambassador representing this community, I am resolute in my commitment to a project that I believe stands unparalleled in significance.

“The choice to construct a library holds profound meaning, driven by a concern for the diminishing emphasis on reading in our modern society.

“The establishment of this library is not merely a physical structure; rather, it embodies a vision to rekindle the spirit of reading among our community members.

“In an era where distractions abound and attention spans are often fleeting, this initiative is a deliberate step towards fostering a renewed appreciation for the written word.”

“The primary focus of this endeavour is our students, the torchbearers of our community’s future,” she said.

