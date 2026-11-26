Chief of Staff to the President, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday visited Minna, the Niger State capital, where he held separate closed-door meetings with two former Heads of State, Generals Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar.

Members of Gbajabiamila’s delegation included the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris; Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, Hadiza Bala-Usman; former Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Yusuf Tanko Sununu; and former Minister of Transportation, Sa’idu Ahmed Alkali.

Speaking with journalists after meeting separately with Generals Babangida and Abubakar, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives said he was mandated by President Bola Tinubu to undertake the visits to meet the two former leaders.

He maintained that the visits were purely courtesy calls, explaining that the delegation had earlier met with the Niger State governor before proceeding to the residences of the former leaders.

The Chief of Staff noted that both former leaders were important stakeholders in the affairs of the country and acknowledged that they had been supportive of the Tinubu administration.

He said: “These are two personalities that you cannot write the history of Nigeria without them occupying very major chapters in that history book.

“They have been very supportive of Mr President, and he just asked that we come and see them, say hello to them, find out how they are doing, and