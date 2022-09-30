Gbajabiamila urges Nigerians to keep faith alive despite myriad of challenges

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has rejoiced with Nigerians on the occasion of the country’s 62nd Independence Anniversary.

Hon. Gbajabiamila said as a country, Nigeria has come a long way and made tremendous progress in the 62 years of her independence, noting that the citizens have a lot to celebrate despite the challenges facing them.

As a nation, the Speaker noted, Nigeria remains a force to reckon with in the comity of nations, calling on both the leaders and followers to remain steadfast.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker expressed optimism that Nigeria and Nigerians would come out stronger in the face of daunting challenges, including insecurity.

He reiterated the need for citizens to continue to remain patriotic and keep hope alive ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Hon. Gbajabiamila urged Nigerians to maintain peace, unity, law and order ahead of the country’s polls, maintaining that the country would get it right.

Speaking exclusively with Saturday Tribune, Hon. Mark Gbillah (Benue – Labour Party) underscored the need for full participation of all Nigerians in the election of political leaders in the bid to make Nigeria a better place.

“One of the ways we can make Nigeria better is by all turning up to vote. Fundamentally, that is where as Nigerians we drop the ball. We are disillusioned about the voting process, we are disillusioned about the election and we want a better Nigeria.

“Our not turning up, our not registering to vote makes us unable to get the right leadership that we want. Fundamentally, I want us to start from the place where those who run the affairs of the country start from and I want to use this opportunity to call on Nigerians that this 2023 election is a referendum on the Nigerian people themselves and whether or not they are really interested in a better Nigeria. That is one of the most critical things for us to do.

“Secondly, we can’t have a better Nigeria by us ourselves, the people without a paradigm shift to our value system is. We have completely eroded every moral upbringing that we have naturally in our culture of accountability and responsibility, name, reputation and integrity never matter to anybody again in whatever place.

“We seem to be only interested in acquiring wealth no matter which way it comes. This is fundamentally why we are not having the Nigeria of our dreams. It has become a pecuniary matter, money triumphs over every other consideration in this country.

“That is very wrong and we must begin to address that as Nigerians individually ourselves before we can begin to see the changes we want and begin to inculcate and imbibe into our children and the new generation because the younger ones now, are learning the wrong things and that portends grave danger for the future of our country.

“And we need to espouse nepotism, religious bigotry and every other nuance that affects us individually. I was born in Sokoto, when I was born there was never a time a girl was attacked and burnt Alice like Deborah was. It is unfortunate at the point we are now as a country, and we need the right leadership to rescue and bring us back from the precipice we are heading,” Hon. Gbillah stressed.

