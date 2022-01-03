Gbajabiamila to commission constituency projects in Anambra

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, is expected to visit Anambra, for the official commissioning of Information/Communication Technology (ICT), Centre and other Constituency projects in the state.

The ICT Centre is located at Enugu-Ukwu community in Njikoka Local Government Area of the State, built by the member representing Anoacha/Dunukofia/Njikoka Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Abuja, Honourable Dozie Fedinard Nwankwo.

Hon Nwankwo, who disclosed this to Journalists, on Sunday, at his country home, Enugu-Ukwu, in the above Council Area, said the commissioning is slated for the first week of March 2022.

He said the commissioning will also have in attendance, the state governor, Willie Obiano, the governor-elect, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, Senator Victor Umeh, APGA National Chairman, Chief Victor Oye, members of the National Assembly from Anambra State, Traditional rulers from the Constituency, APGA Supporters and other well-wishers.

Speaking further, the Lawmaker noted that the ICT Centre is part of other numerous completed physical projects facilitated under his leadership since he was elected in 2015.

According to him, the ICT project and others, like; the fight against erosion menace, construction and rehabilitation of roads, building and renovation of hospitals, the building of Schools (Primary& Secondary), Scholarship to indigents Students, empowerment of Widows and vulnerable traders in the Constituency, were the real dividends of democracy that always gave him joy in his Legislative time.

He disclosed that the money used in building the ICT Centre was from his allowance and salary and not from the Zonal Intervention Fund of the National Assembly.

“My job as a legislator is to represent the good people of Anoacha/Dunukofia/Njikoka Council Area, both those who voted me in and those that did not, including non-indigenes. Even before I was elected, That’s all I’ve been doing as part of the assignment delegated to me by God Almighty in my coming to this World.

“I give God all the glory for what I have been able to do. I made promises and I delivered.

“When I was campaigning, I find out that my Constituency needed an ICT Study Centre to help and encourage the Constituents, especially, the youths to key into online and other internet businesses as globally demanded. And I promised them that I would do whatever was needed to develop it and that’s what I have done with the building of the learning centre. The project is expected to be inaugurated officially on the first week of March 2022 by the House of Representative Speaker, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila.

While commending the state governor, Willie Obiano, on the Airport Project, Awka City Stadium and the ongoing construction of International Convention Centre and other achievements, the Lawmaker announce that the governor-elect, Professor Soludo, has promised to declare a state of emergency on the road network across the 21 local government area of the state.

Also while commending President Mohammadu Buhari, on the ongoing construction of the second Niger bridge, the Enugu-Onitsha expressway, the free and fair conduct of the November 6, 2021 governorship election in the state and the appointment of two Ministers from Anambra, Nwankwo, appeal to the President, to ensure that the second Niger bridge and Enugu-Onitsha express projects are fully completed before the February 18, 2023, general election.

