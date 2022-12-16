Gbajabiamila salutes President Buhari at 80

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his 80th birthday.

Describing President Buhari as a beacon of hope, Gbajabiamila eulogized the president, noting that his footprints would remain indelible in the sands of time.

The Speaker recognized that President Buhari has made sacrifices for Nigeria and Nigerians over the years, especially in the last seven and a half years of his stewardship as the democratically elected president twice.

Buhari, Gbajabiamila added, will be remembered as the Nigerian leader who brought infrastructure development closer to the people.

Noting that Buhari’s democratic credentials are uncommon, the Speaker averred that Mr. President has allowed democratic institutions to operate unhindered, which he said is the hallmark of democracy.

“Attaining the age of 80 is a milestone, especially when one uses a large chunk of that in service to humanity. That is the case with our President.

“President Buhari has provided democratic direction and redefined democracy in the Nigerian context in the last seven and half years.

“I join millions of our compatriots to wish the President a happy 80th birthday. I pray that the Almighty Allah will continue to guide and protect our President and grant him more wisdom,” Hon. Gbajabiamila said.

