Kehinde Akintola – Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, rejoiced with Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on his 66th birthday.

Hon. Gbajabiamila, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, lauded the VP’s commitment to Nigeria.

He described Osinbajo as a blessing not just to his family but also to humanity, owing to his selfless service to Nigeria.

Speaker Gbajabiamila noted that Osinbajo paid his dues and diligently served the country before becoming the Vice President.

Hon. Gbajabiamila prayed for more fruitful years in good health for the Vice President.