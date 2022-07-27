Gbajabiamila, Onyejeocha congratulate Tobi Amusan for making Nigeria proud

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, has congratulated Tobi Amusan for making Nigeria proud by emerging as the fastest woman in the 100 metres Hurdles competition at the 2022 World Athletics Championship in Oregon, USA.

Hon Gbajabiamila said the Nigerian gold medalist, Amusan, wrote her name in gold by her resilience, hard work and commitment.

Speaker Gbajabiamila noted that Nigerians both at home and abroad were pleased with Amusan’s feat, urging her to keep the country’s flag flying.

He also congratulated Ese Brume who equally made the country proud by winning silver in the long jump competition.

The Speaker greeted the entire Nigerian contingent and their managers for their hard work.

On her part, the Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Hon Nkiruika Onyejeocha, who applauded the feats, said: “Our dear Tobi Amusan has distinguished herself not just as a world-class athlete but as a patriot.

“It’s amazing how the news of your victory suddenly brought some respite and a big wave of hope to our country.

“The tears of joy and national pride on display when our Anthem was being played was a joyful moment that healed many wounds.

“It resonated with the peace and unity that we all seek.

“Your story is an inspiration to all Nigerians especially our younger generation, and the girl child in particular. Big congratulations, ‘Tobi.”

