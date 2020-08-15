Gbajabiamila mourns Lagos APC chieftain, Lanre Razak

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has described the death of Chief Lanre Razak, a chieftain of the All Progressives Party (APC) as a big loss to Lagos State and the country in general.

The speaker said the death of the grassroots politician, popularly known as KLM would rob the state of his contributions and counselling.

Gbajabiamila, in a condolence message by his media adviser, Lanre Lasisi which was available to newsmen in Abuja on Sartuday expressed shock and sadness when he learnt of the death of Razak aged 74 after a brief illness in a Lagos hospital.

According to him, “as a grassroots politician, the innate qualities of KLM did not go unnoticed which was responsible for the diligent handling of his responsibilities as a Local Government chairman and a Commissioner in Lagos as well as a member of the Governors Advisory Council (GAC)

“Chief Razak’s quest to impact the lives in the state was evident through his endearment to the people of Epe and Lagos State as a whole.

“My heart goes his family, people of Epe, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; other GAC members, Lagos APC and the Government of Lagos State.

“It is also my prayer that Allah gives everyone he left behind the fortitude to bear the loss and grants the departed Al Jannah Firdaus.”

