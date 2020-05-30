Gbajabiamila mourns ex-NNPC GMD, Maikanti Baru

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, has described as painful, the passing away of the immediate past Group Managing Director (GMD) of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Kachalla Baru.

Hon Gbajabiamila said Baru gave his best to the country, especially during his tenure as the GMD of NNPC.

In a statement by his spokesman, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker said Baru would be remembered for his contributions to the upliftment of NNPC.

He said the ex-NNPC boss died at a time his wealth of experience would be needed in the country’s oil and gas industry.

He prayed Allah to grant him Jannatul Firdaus and give his family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

