Gbajabiamila hails Sanwo-Olu over 377 road projects, N5bn support capital for private schools

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has lauded Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for flagging off 377 roads and power projects across the various wards in the state, even as he also commended the governor on the launch of N5 billion post-coronavirus recovery support capital for the education sector to support low-cost private schools in the state.

Gbajabiamila gave the commendation on Saturday in a statement made to newsmen by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Lanre Lasisi, saying such people-oriented projects and initiatives must be commended and supported by all Lagosians.

According to the speaker, the 377 projects would bring more dividends of democracy closer to the people, which is one of the goals of coming to power, noting that Sanwo-Olu’s action had once again proven that the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government at both the federal and state levels was ready to impact positively on the lives of the people.

Gbajabiamila said the 377 projects, the first of its kind in the state, would when completed, make the state go further ahead of its peers nationwide.

On the N5bn support capital, he said Governor Sanwo-Olu had shown that he had the interest of those in the education sector, both in government and in the private sector, at heart.

The speaker said the programmes embarked on by the Lagos State government since the beginning of the COVID 19 pandemic indicated brighter days ahead, calling on him to ensure the implementation and supervision of these initiatives for the betterment of the intended beneficiaries.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES

Fuel Tanker Goes Up In Flames At Anthony Inward Gbagada, Lagos

A fuel tanker has exploded at Anthony inward Gbagada, Lagos State. This happened as a result of the tanker losing control while on motion and fell sideways thereby leading to an explosion and got two unidentified vehicles burnt…

Lagos Govt To Close Ojota Interchange To Second Bridge For Three Months

The Lagos State government on Friday announced that it will close the popular Ojota interchange up to the second bridge in the area for three months beginning from Monday, September 21, for some repairs…Gbajabiamila hails Sanwo-Olu

Mixed Reactions Over Gbajabiamila’s Engagement With African Speakers To Loose Africa From Stranglehold Of Foreign Debts

Hundreds of followers of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila have continued to react to the twitter message on his official twitter handle: @femigbaja, on his engagement with his counterparts from Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal and South Africa on the planned collaboration in the joint task of loosening the stranglehold of foreign debt on our economies, ahead of the 2021 conference of African Speakers, scheduled to hold in Abuja…Gbajabiamila hails Sanwo-Olu Gbajabiamila hails Sanwo-Olu

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE