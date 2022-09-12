Gbajabiamila gets new chief, nine other aides

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has appointed Mr Olanrewaju Smart Wasiu as his Chief of Staff and nine other aides in his office for effective delivery of his legislative agenda for the ninth House of Representatives.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday by Mr Lanre Lasisi, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker.

According to the statement, the appointments were made following the resignation of political appointees seeking elective offices in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022.

The statement explained that the Speaker through an official correspondence to the Clerk of the National Assembly, NASS/SPK/ADM/VOL.I/524, confirmed the appointment of the new Chief of Staff,

According to it, “I have the pleasure to forward the name of Mr Olanrewaju Smart Wasiu for appointment as Chief of Staff in the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives for your information and necessary documentation.”

“Until his appointment, Mr Olanrewaju-Smart was the Deputy Chief of Staff and had performed his duties admirably.

“The position became vacant following the resignation of Hon. Sanusi Garba Rikiji to seek elective office in line with the Electoral Act 2022.”.

The statement quoted the Speaker as advising the new political appointees to discharge their duties in compliance with the revised Schedule of Duties in the Office of the Speaker and utmost commitment to the implementation of the Revised Legislative Agenda of the Ninth House of Representatives.

Other appointees are Olufunmi Badmus,

Who was the former Special Adviser- Special Duties is now the Deputy Chief of staff, , Abdulraufu Modibo- Special Assistant ( North-East), Lamir Umar Ibrahim- Special- Executive Relations, Chief Keneth Uzoigwe- Special Assistant-Political (South-East)

The rest are Barr. Bisi Irinoye- Special Assistant-Legislative Matters, Mr Ibrahim Ladega Special Assistant- Political (South West), Jamila Muazu – Senior Legislative Assistant 1, Barr. Obiageli Onu Senior Legislative Assistant 11 and Mr Kunle Bello – Senior Legislative Assistant 111

All the appointments take immediate effect.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE



