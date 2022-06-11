Gbajabiamila felicitates Nigerians on Democracy Day

By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
Femi Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, has felicitated Nigerians on the occasion of this year’s Democracy Day.

Hon Gbajabiamila said Nigerians have a lot to celebrate as the country’s democracy has developed in the past twenty-three years.

The Speaker noted that this year’s Democracy Day is historic coming on the eve of the 2023 general elections.

He expressed delight at how the citizens have embraced democratic governance in the past two decades, saying there is a lot to come in the coming years in terms of dividends of democracy.

Gbajabiamila called for the continuous support and cooperation of the citizens for the entrenchment and deepening of democracy in the country.

He used the occasion to call on Nigerian leaders at all levels to intensify efforts at making the country’s democracy work for the people.


