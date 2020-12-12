Gbajabiamila empowers 400 constituents on farming

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has empowered 400 constituents of the Surulere Federal Constituency 1 on farming.

The three-day Empowerment Programme commenced training the constituents on Fishery, Snailery, Rabbitary, and Bee farming at both Teslim Balogun Stadium and Calabar Hall within the Constituency.

Speaking at the programme, The Director-General, Rubber Research Institute of Nigeria (RIIN), Dr. Aireguamen Aigbodion lauded the Speaker for such initiative considering the huge untapped potentials of agriculture in the country.

Aireguamen, who was represented by Dr. Timothy U. Esekhade, Director Production, Rubber Research Institute of Nigeria, described the empowerment programme as a platform to churn out employers of labour that will help develop the country’s economic activities.

He noted that fishes, rabbits, snails and bees are also consumed internationally; hence, capable of generating foreign income for the country especially at a time that the country is in recession.

The DG, therefore, admonished the constituents to seize the programme as an uncommon opportunity and consequently leverage on it to catapult themselves from poverty and unemployment.

Speaking also, The Managing Director, Wilborne Consulting, Alhaji Tajudeen Ibrahim described the programme as a well thought-out one on the path of the Speaker, urging others to borrow a leaf.

Tajudeen, who was represented by the lead consultant, Ibrahim Jimoh, harped on entrepreneurship as a driver of country’s economy with emphasis on creativity and innovation for the durability of the business.

He said that the training would equip the participants with the requisite skills to carry out farming activities effectively and efficiently.

The MD also underlined the need for the participants to commit their whole to the training as it would liberate and launch them to life of economic independence.

