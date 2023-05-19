The outgoing Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has dismissed reports making the rounds on the alleged $15 million bribe allegedly given to National Assembly members to fasttrack the passage of the N22 trillion Ways and Means.

Recall that the House had on Thursday, 4th May, 2023 approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for the restructuring of the whooping sum of N22.7 trillion loan from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) extended to the Federal Government under its Ways and Means provision.

In the same vein, the House also approved the request for an additional sum of N1 trillion Ways and Means advances for the implementation of the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Act as passed by the National Assembly.

The Federal Government had said it would repay the loan which as at December, 2022 stood at N22.7 trillion with securities such as Treasury bills and Bonds issuance.

While distancing himself from the bribery scandal during a meeting organised by the Joint Task – 10th Assembly where he rallied support for Hon. Tajudeen Abbas as the Speaker of the 10th Assembly, Hon. Gbajabiamila said: “The price of leadership is that when moments like this happen, your friends become your enemy.

“I have been reading, and I am sure so have you been reading and hearing all sorts of amazing rumours. Today, I read one that I was going to dole out $15 million.

“I had a good laugh. I chuckled. Like I said, uneasy lies the head that wears the crown. It is a price of leadership.

“You will continue to hear stories as well as tissues of lies being spun around your person.

“Then, again, that is leadership. I only have one thing to say to you. I will only ask you for one thing.

“Many of you know me but many of you don’t because you are new. But I suggest and I ask that you talk to those who know me; whom I have served.

“My members that I have served for four years. I want you to trust me. I want you to trust my judgment.





“Even if it is a leap of faith, I want you to take that leap of faith. Trust my judgment on this one,” he urged the Members-elect.

