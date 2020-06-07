Gbajabiamila congratulates new Oniru on his coronation

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has congratulated the Oniru of Iru Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oba Abdul Wasiu Omogbolahan Lawal (Abisogun II), on the occasion of his presentation of the staff of office by the Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Sanwo-Olu on Sunday.

The Speaker said the Oniru of Iru Kingdom deserves being presented with the staff of office at this time, considering the good leadership he has been providing in his previous public offices.

Hon. Gbajabiamila said he personally believes in the capacity of His Royal Majesty to pilot the affairs of his subjects, calling on the people of his kingdom to continue to give him all the necessary support.

While thanking the Lagos State Governor for the presentation of the staff of office to the Oba, Hon. Gbajabiamila noted with delight Oba Abdul Wasiu’s commitment to serving his people diligently.

The Speaker also commend other sons of Iru kingdom who shown interest in the stool including Alhaji Akeem Oriyomi Ajasa for the show of sportsmanship following the Lagos State Government’s announcement of Oba Gbolahan Lawal who equally fulfilled all requirements of the law. Indeed, the enthronement of Oba Gbolahan Lawal was ordained by God.

According to him, going by the show of support given to the new Oba by his Abisogun family and other ruling houses, it shows that he has wide acceptability among the entire Iru ruling houses and subjects.

Tribune