The immediate past Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has congratulated Senator Godswill Akpabio and Hon. Tajudeen Abbas for emerging as the 10th President of the Senate and Speaker of the House of Representatives respectively following a keenly contested election on Tuesday.

Gbajabiamila also sent his congratulations to Senator Jibrin Barau and Rep. Ben Kalu as deputies to the presiding officers.

According to Gbajabiamila, who is set to resume as the Chief of Staff (CoS) to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the emergence of the presiding officers was an affirmation of the cohesive nature of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the triumph of party supremacy.

He said it is instructive and reassuring to note that the outcome of the election of the presiding officers showed that the party and the lawmakers have shown that unity of purpose and focus on the needs of the country are greater than personal interests.

He also congratulated all the members of the 10th National Assembly, including members of the opposition parties that buried their political differences in favour of the national interest to support the candidates of the APC.

Saying that the members should not lose sight of the work ahead, Gbajabiamila, however, urged them to keep supporting the presiding officers in their bid to succeed in their constitutional duties for the benefit of Nigerians.

While wishing them well in their legislative journey, Gbajabiamila also urged the newly inaugurated National Assembly not to abandon some legislation that the last assembly could not conclude work on.

