Gbajabiamila celebrates 63rd birthday with patients, settles N50m medical bills in Lagos

Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff (COS) to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has paid the medical bills of 40 selected patients across several hospitals in Lagos in celebration of his 63rd birthday. He also urged political leaders and well-meaning individuals to consistently support those in need within their communities.

Gbajabiamila, the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, made the call while presenting cheques ranging from ₦200,000 to ₦5 million to the beneficiaries.

The patients were drawn from Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba; Femi Gbajabiamila General Hospital; Randle General Hospital; Gbaja Maternal and Child Care Hospital—all in Surulere—and the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja.

Presenting a cheque to a patient at the Femi Gbajabiamila General Hospital, the Chief of Staff, represented by Hon. Fuad Laguda, a member representing Surulere 1 Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, explained that he chose to mark his birthday by supporting those in dire need.

“Leadership is about service, impact, and compassion for the people,” Gbajabiamila noted, disclosing that over ₦50 million was earmarked for the gesture.

He explained that hospitals were asked to provide lists of patients with serious medical conditions who were unable to pay their bills. The selection, he emphasized, was not based on tribe, religion, or political affiliation.

Hon. Laguda described Gbajabiamila as an impactful leader who had set a worthy example for others. He noted that beyond health interventions, the former Speaker has also made significant contributions in areas such as education, youth development, and empowerment.

“What the Chief of Staff is doing today is an expression of love, especially towards those in need. He decided to celebrate his birthday with patients by offsetting their medical bills. We’ve visited LUTH, Randle General Hospital, Femi Gbajabiamila General Hospital, and others, settling the bills of patients with urgent needs,” Laguda said.

Former Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr. Agboola Dabiri, also commended Gbajabiamila, describing him as a selfless leader.

“This man is extraordinary. He is a true lover of the common man and the less privileged. Instead of throwing a lavish party, he chose to celebrate by settling medical bills for patients. He has a large heart and has touched many lives. Everyone in Surulere and beyond is proud of him,” he said.

At Randle General Hospital, Mr. Mojeed Lateef, Head of Medical Services, praised the intervention while receiving a cheque on behalf of a seriously ill patient.

“This is highly commendable and worthy of emulation. We were asked to submit a list of patients in urgent need, and we did. One of them is a victim of a cult attack who was brought in unconscious by the police. His family couldn’t be traced, and we had no idea how his bills would be paid. This intervention is a huge relief, and we pray that God rewards the Chief of Staff.”

At LUTH, one of the beneficiaries, Mr. Samson Dawudu, who received a ₦5 million cheque, expressed surprise and gratitude.

“I did not see this coming. I was still wondering where help would come from when this intervention arrived. It will go a long way in helping me recover. God will surely reward the Chief of Staff. He has done very well,” he said.

