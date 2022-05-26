Gbajabiamila calls for concerted efforts to uplift Nigerian children

Latest News
By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
Femi Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday, saluted Nigerian children on this year’s World Children’s Day, calling for concerted efforts to uplift their lives.

The Speaker said Nigerian children deserved a better future, hence, all hands must be on the deck to achieve that.

Hon. Gbajabiamila noted that Nigerian children have great potential, which if harnessed, would be of great advantage to the country and generations to come.

He said the House of Representatives would continue to come up with legislation to empower the children educationally.

Hon. Gbajabiamila called on parents to ensure the good upbringing of their children to become good leaders of tomorrow.

 

