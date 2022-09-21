Gbajabiamila assures constituents of continued empowerment

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that he would continue to empower people at various levels to improve their capacity to become good leaders in a better society.

This is even as the Speaker once again organised an international leadership BootCamp for community leaders, youth and mid-career professionals in Lagos State. This followed a similar leadership training for young people held late last year in Lagos and Plateau States.

Speaking at the event held at the Eko Hotel, Lagos, Gbajabiamila, represented by the chairman of the APC in Surulere Local Government of Lagos State, Hon Fuad Kayode Laguda, said such training would avail the participants of the opportunity to learn more.

He said: “Our gathering here today is motivated by the idea that with the proper conditioning and under the right circumstances, ordinary citizens from all walks of life can become leaders of men.

“Therefore, this training Bootcamp intends to empower the participants to understand what leadership entails and provide the personal resources to be influential leaders in their various walks of life.”

He noted that great leaders are effective communicators, hence “Throughout history, the one consistent traits all successful leaders have is the ability to articulate a clear vision that inspires others to rise above limitations and achieve great things.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“When things are going well, the best leaders cede credit. When things aren’t going so well, they take responsibility for finding solutions that work. Great leaders are, at the same time, idealistic and ruthlessly practical.

“Whereas grand ideals are necessary to inspire, attention must be paid to the practical things that make success possible. Above all else, great leaders are people of integrity who understand that the highest obligation of leadership is to serve the people you lead.”

Gbajabiamila added that Nigeria needs leadership at all levels, arguing that “In our families and communities, our states, and our places of work and worship, there is a shortage of capable leaders who can guide, inspire and motivate people to greatness.





“You have an opportunity today, and I urge you to take advantage of this occasion, and every other chance that may arise, to empower your mind and soul to become the kind of leader our society desperately needs.”

He said one could not effectively lead if they engage with people based on their language, tribe, religion they practice, or their political affiliation.

“In my career as a public servant, I have strived to live up to the lessons of leadership I learned from observing other leaders and studying leadership principles. One of the things I’ve learned in that time is that leaders must endeavour always to be unifiers rather than dividers.”

As the member representing Surulere 1 Federal Constituency and as the Speaker, Gbajabiamila said he has sponsored development projects across his constituency and in neighbouring constituencies, which include over 200 completed road projects, hundreds of new and renovated classroom blocks and ICT centres, among many others.

“In all these, my paramount consideration has always been to ensure the welfare of the people. When citizens ply the roads, use the renovated hospitals, and send their children to the new classrooms and ICT centres, it doesn’t matter which tribe they come from, the language they speak or the religion they practice. It only matters that through the effective use of government machinery, we have improved the living conditions of many and enhanced the quality of their lives.”

He urged the community leaders to commit themselves to a consistent effort to try to be the best leaders they could be, eschewing division, embracing unity and ensuring progress.

Soliciting Foreign Funds For Political Campaigns, Was Peter Obi Right?

Gbajabiamila assures constituents of continued empowerment

EDITORIAL: The Worsening Oil Theft

Gbajabiamila assures constituents of continued empowerment