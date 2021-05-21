Gbajabiamila applauds gov Ayade’s defection to APC

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has expressed delight over the defection of the Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Gbajabiamila said Governor Ayade’s action has once again shown that APC is the party to beat in the country.

The Speaker said the Cross River State governor has taken the right decision and shown a good example for others to follow.

He said the ruling party remains open to all, calling on well-meaning Nigerians to join the APC to move the country forward.

The Speaker noted that APC will continue to be just and fair to all its members.

