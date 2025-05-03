‘Gbaja Ride’: Gbajabiamila launches free transport scheme for students, elderly in Surulere

The Chief of Staff (COS) to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, on Saturday launched a scheme tagged Gbaja Ride programme, which will provide free transport to and from school for secondary and primary school students in Surulere Local Government Area of the state.

The scheme is also in place to cater to the needs of elderly residents aged 65 and above in the council area.

Speaking at the event, where 33 mini and medium buses were unveiled to drive the project, Gbajabiamila, who is the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, described the initiative as a product of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu, expressing optimism that the free ride for students could make the difference between succeeding and failing in school, just as it could provide the necessary support to save a sick patient from dying.

He further noted that the purpose of government is to enable people to pursue and achieve their God-given ambition, assuring the people of Surulere of his readiness to continue serving them, as according to him, “serving Surulere has been good stress for him.”

The COS to President Tinubu said the project, which is primarily aimed at providing free transportation for all secondary school students, goes beyond school runs, noting that when the buses are not serving students—when they are in class or back home—residents of Surulere can commute on the buses at a 25 per cent discounted fare.

Gbajabiamila described transportation as a key factor in any economy, stating that no economy can thrive without a good transportation system.

He explained that the Gbaja Ride scheme was also established to provide social services to the people of the council.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives, while noting that priority would be given to the elderly, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and women with children, disclosed that the scheme has directly provided employment for 100 people.

According to him, the project has been designed to be self-sustaining, with him bearing the salary costs of staff, fuelling of vehicles, insurance, and repairs for the first three months, after which the scheme will be self-running.

Chairman of Surulere Local Council, Hon. Sulaimon Bamidele-Yussuf, in his welcome address, commended Gbajabiamila for his commitment to the welfare and wellbeing of Surulere residents, recalling his involvement in various programmes aimed at improving the lives of the people.

The council boss noted that the COS to the president had continued working for the progress of the council because of his love for the people of Surulere.

“A lot has been done and is still being done. When he left as Speaker, we thought it was the end, but with the various projects and programmes, it feels like he has just begun. In 2027, what we pray for will come to reality,” Bamidele-Yussuf said.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Gbaja Ride Committee, Sheriff Balogun, described the programme as another milestone for the people of Surulere and Lagos at large, expressing appreciation to President Tinubu for his support of Gbajabiamila.

Balogun stated that the Gbaja Ride scheme is primarily about social services, adding that students will ride the buses for free in the morning and after school, while during other hours of the day, the buses will operate commercially at a subsidised rate.

He disclosed that there would be dedicated Cowry Cards for the project, pointing out that it is being executed in partnership with the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA).

Hon. Fuad Laguda, the House of Representatives member for Surulere 1, applauded the initiative, stating that residents and businesses within Surulere cannot stop appreciating Hon. Gbajabiamila for his contributions and ongoing efforts.

Also speaking, the Project Advisor, Kayode Opeifa, noted that the scheme was unique to Surulere and a model for others to adopt, describing it as a legacy for politicians to emulate.

Opeifa expressed confidence that the scheme would help parents save expenses on their children’s daily transport fares, stating that parents of students in Surulere, particularly in the 80 public schools within the council, would have extra money to allocate to other needs.

According to him, beneficiaries will save at least N20,000 monthly from using the buses, amounting to N240,000 per annum.

Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Jamiu Tolani Alli-Balogun, stated that the programme would help eradicate learning poverty, adding that it will improve access to education because students will no longer arrive late or be absent from school.

“This will reduce parents’ financial burden on transport costs for their pupils,” he said.

Managing Director of LAMATA, Engr. (Mrs) Abimbola Akinajo, represented by Dr Olukemi Amure, said that the agency was pleased to be part of the scheme, emphasising that such partnerships would further help drive the agency’s goal of providing safe, efficient, and dignified mobility in Surulere.

