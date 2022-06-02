Gbagi wins SDP governorship ticket in Delta

Exactly a week after he withdrew from the governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Minister of State for Education, Chief Kenneth Gbagi, has emerged as the governorship standard-bearer of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the 2023 governorship election in Delta State.

Gbagi was a governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before he withdrew from the race some 48 hours to the party’s primary which brought forth the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori as a candidate.

He withdrew from the PDP governorship primary citing an alleged threat to life and financial inducement of candidates by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

To fulfil his ambition of industrialising the state and his youth emancipation programme, he defected to SDP to actualise his dreams for the state.

Gbagi emerged as the SDP governorship candidate during the primary of the party held at the Ughelli Kingdom Hall in Ughelli, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state on Thursday.

He emerged through a voice motion moved by a delegate from Bomadi Ward 3, Mr Mike Ujobolo.





The motion was supported by another delegate, Pastor Victor Agbula Igbule from Ward 6 in Udu Local Government Area.

Gbagi was subsequently declared winner and candidate of the party by the SDP’s Returning Officer, Pastor Highness Akporode.

Speaking after his endorsement, Gbagi, represented by his political adviser, Chief Austin Kpomah, commended the delegates for making him the governorship candidate of the party.

He stated that SDP will defeat the governorship candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) – Chief Oborevwori and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege in the 2023 general elections.

The Oginibo-born politician and criminologist promised to bring his wealth of experience as a businessman and industrialist to bear as governor of the state, calling on Deltans to support him to rescue the state from the ruling PDP.

“The time has come for us to go to the Government House. It is time for us to preach the gospel. Let us go to the market, our wards and local government areas to preach Gbagi and SDP,” he added.

